Sonidos: Día de Muertos

Mezcaleria Colmillo - El Pastor
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mezcaleria Colmillo celebrates Dia de Muertos with the next in the ‘Sonidos’ party series, in partnership with Tequila Herradura.This time we're joined by Mexican DJ and singer Nota Culichi who makes her European debut, for one night only. Hailing from Cul Read more

Presented by Movimientos.

Lineup

Nota Culichi , Rufus

Venue

Mezcaleria Colmillo - El Pastor

66-70 Brewer Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9UP, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

