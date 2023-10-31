Top track

Dj Ballesteros & Atomic Otro Way - No Te Kite

Mascarada

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Llega al Poble Espanyol la fiesta de Halloween más petarda de toda Barcelona.

Este 31 de octubre, de 22:00 a 06:00 en la Plaza Mayor del Poble Espanyol se celebra la fiesta de máscaras más loca del año, la Mascarada!

Organizado por Pleisure.
Lineup

2
Muerta Sánchez, Alex Marteen, Sofia Coll and 2 more

Venue

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol

Avinguda De Francesc Ferrer I Guàrdia, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

