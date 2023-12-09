DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shivelight presents Jakare + Earthly Measures

Folklore Hoxton
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The collaborative events between Outtallectuals, Shivelight & Earthly Measures make a return in a new home at Hoxton's Folklore, exploring a wide range of folktronica, global bass and psychedelic electronic music.

Presented by Earthly Measures.

Lineup

2
Jakare, Earthly Measures, Lo.Renzo and 2 more

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

