DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 21 Ottobre approda per la seconda volta a Tangram: Khalab !
Grazie al suo ricercato Live preparatevi a vivere un viaggio unico, girovagando tra tradizione ed evoluzione, tra suoni ancestrali e spazi inesplorati!
Prima e dopo, in consolle: Franco B
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.