UK Garage. Grime. Breakbeat. House. Rave. Vous êtes prévenus, on est à Paris mais ici c’est London.
Premier rassemblement du HOOLIGANG le 26 octobre pour mettre le feu au Pamela.
Hosted by 9HOUSE and powered by Like Fire. Bring yo energy fam !
Le Pamela
