Hooligang Activities

PAMELA
Thu, 26 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22

About

UK Garage. Grime. Breakbeat. House. Rave. Vous êtes prévenus, on est à Paris mais ici c’est London.

Premier rassemblement du HOOLIGANG le 26 octobre pour mettre le feu au Pamela.

Hosted by 9HOUSE and powered by Like Fire. Bring yo energy fam !

Présenté par le Pamela.

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

