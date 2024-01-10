Top track

William Onyeabor - Atomic Bomb

The Legend of William Onyeabor

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75

William Onyeabor - Atomic Bomb
About

'I only composed the type of music that would help the world'

Bridging funk, disco and afrobeat, Nigerian synthesizer whiz William Onyeabor's style was wholly unique and revolutionary for the time and place in which he grew up. Bukky Leo's Black Egypt col Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bukky Leo & Black Egypt

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

