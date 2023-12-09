Top track

The Society of Art w/ Oxia & Awen Live

Go Beach Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After an unforgettable summer season at La Terrrazza, we couldn't be more excited to start our winter season at Go Beach Club

The only Barcelona Multi-room Club with a covered terrace! It’s s a pleasure to have the opportunity to enjoy one of the best Ope...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Society of Art.

Lineup

1
Oxia, Awen, Agatha Pher and 1 more

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

