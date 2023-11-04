Top track

DJ P7 & Mc Vuk Vuk - Vuk Quer Popo, Quer Peitin

Fervo Fluxo + DJ P7, Fire Nightclub 04.11

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

English:

FERVO FLUXO + DJ P7 [SÃO PAULO, EAST ZONE] AT FIRE NIGHTCLUB, LONDON

INTERNATIONAL DEBUT

Get the view:

DJ P7 [São Paulo, international debut]

DJ Saze [São Paulo, international debut]

DJ Bia Marques [Rio de Janeiro]

Toinho [London]...

Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Lineup

3
DJ P7 , DJ Saze , DJ Bia Marques and 3 more

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:00 pm

