Top track

Sampha - Evidence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Please & Thank You

Little Joy Cocktails
Sat, 18 Nov, 4:00 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sampha - Evidence
Got a code?

About

More Than Friends is an EXPERIENCE a GOOD TIME at a GOOD PLACE with GOOD PEOPLE

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Please & Thank You
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

St. Panther

Venue

Little Joy Cocktails

1477 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90026, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.