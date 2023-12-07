Top track

Tydi S - MAUVAIS (feat. MUDI)

ASC x GMBTTA CLUB

Le Gambetta Club
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Le Amar envahit le Gambetta pour une big soirée rap, afro et bass club.

On invite N.B et Tydi S pour un gros showcase rap puis toute la clique prendra la relève pour faire chauffer l'endroit jusqu'à pas d'heure.

Soyez prêt·es à vibrer et à transpirer.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Amar Social Club.

Venue

Le Gambetta Club

104 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

