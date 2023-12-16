DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ever watched our amazing food producers magic up a dish from nothing and thought: “I wish I could do that?” Ever invited your friends over for a dinner party and had no idea what to cook? Well, we got you.
Join our cookalong with Mob Event Chef, Finn Tonr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.