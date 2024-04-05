Top track

Old Fashioned Morphine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jolie Holland

Hallé St Michael's
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Fashioned Morphine
Got a code?

About

Jolie Holland is an American singer and performer who combines elements of folk, traditional country, jazz, and blues.

Over the span of her career, Jolie Holland has knotted together a century of American song – jazz, blues, soul, rock and roll – into som...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Jolie Holland

Venue

Hallé St Michael's

36-38, George Leigh St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 5DG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.