RSKO

La Rayonne
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RSKO est sur le point de marquer son époque. Son 1er album « LMBD » sort en 2022 et a pour thème sa reconnaissance envers le quartier et sa mélodie qui ne l’a jamais quitté. Quasiment disque d’or, cet album compte des invités remarquables tels que Tiakola,...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rsko

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.