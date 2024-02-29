DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RSKO est sur le point de marquer son époque. Son 1er album « LMBD » sort en 2022 et a pour thème sa reconnaissance envers le quartier et sa mélodie qui ne l’a jamais quitté. Quasiment disque d’or, cet album compte des invités remarquables tels que Tiakola,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.