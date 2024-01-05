DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noche de Reyes con Dr Cream & The Sexy Flamingos

Moby Dick
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Como todos los años, Dr. Cream & The Sexy Flamingos llega puntual a su cita con el público más sexy del mundo en la ya tradicional Noche de Reyes.

En esta ocasión estamos de despedida, será el último baile del que ha guiado todas nuestras actuaciones hast...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Moby Dick Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dr. Cream & The Sexy Flamingos

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.