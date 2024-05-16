DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Handsome Family

The Gate
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:00 pm
£25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Handsome Family + special guests

All ages (U18's must be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Venue

The Gate

Keppoch St, Cardiff CF24 3PW
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

