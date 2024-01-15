DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sticky World

La Boule Noire
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sticky World est un duo pop autodidacte aux influences multiples allant de l'électronique (drum & bass, acid, 2step) au rock indie en passant par la culture musicale internet et l'héritage des formations "boysband". Les chansons du groupe oscillent constam...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Illogique

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.