Corpus Delicti

229
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CORPUS DELICTI started in France in 1992, creating beautiful, haunting grooves which soon established them as one the major bands of the gothic rock scene. The band broke up in 1997 but is back on stage after a hiatus of 25 years, giving second life to the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Reptile Promotions

Lineup

Corpus Delicti, Ash Code

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
