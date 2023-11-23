DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Next Door Records welcomes Fuji Speedway, Sheffield based fusion quintet. They draw from a wide range of musical influences, including jazz, funk, dub, electronic and broken beat sounds. An eclectic and exciting young outfit whose propulsive and clubby sou...
