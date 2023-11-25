Top track

Evian Christ - Salt Carousel

Evian Christ

Band on the Wall
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.55

About

Now Wave presents Evian Chris - Revanchist: Live

Evian Christ (b. Joshua Leary) is an Ellesmere Port-based musician, producer and music programmer signed to Warp. Initially finding recognition for his production contributions to Billboard-topping albums b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Now Wave.

Lineup

Evian Christ, Seretide

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

