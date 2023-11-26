DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A long awaited event!
Finally, Simon T and Tiz, founder of DUB Musik Label, are back together 2 years since their last B2B and are they ready to make us dance again!
ABOUT DUB MUSIK
DUB Musik is born from the idea of Simon T and Tiz and later Manuel ben...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.