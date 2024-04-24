Top track

The Lazer

Personal Trainer x Pom Poko

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£19.80

About

Amsterdam-based collective Personal Trainer sound like your favorite indie-rock tracks mashed with big-hearted pop. Joining them are playful pop-punkers Pom Poko, whose sugary, experimental, math-rock-influenced songcraft has received nominations for both...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Lineup

Pom Poko, Personal Trainer

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

