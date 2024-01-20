DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mad Apple Circus + Oh My God! It's The Church (DJ Set) + More (Free Entry)

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This Weekend we are back with a two of the best festival bands out on the circuit!

Join us for a FESTIVAL fuelled night, with Mad Apple Circus joining the festival favourites sexy reverend Alabama of Oh My God! It's The Church for an exclusive DJ Set.

Si...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.