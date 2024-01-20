DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grandma's Living Room

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nana is coming back to Hoots and she's bringing the GRANDEM with her!

She's off her meds and ready to party. She's dusted off her old collection of Disco, Funk, Hip and Hop; and even some bassy party bangers which she found in her grandson's record box! N...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

