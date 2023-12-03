DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JORNADA DE PÒDCASTS PER COMBATRE LA PRESSIÓ ESTÈTICA (MATÍ)

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Sun, 3 Dec, 10:45 am
PodcastBarcelona
Quant de temps i energia t’ocupen els ideals de bellesa? La pressió estètica ens empeny a invertir hores i recursos perseguint cànons inassolibles, sense deixar-nos espai per res més. Però el diumenge 3 de desembre trobarem el temps i el lloc per reflexion...

Evento para mayores de edad, menores pueden acceder acompañados
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm

Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:45 am

