DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quant de temps i energia t’ocupen els ideals de bellesa? La pressió estètica ens empeny a invertir hores i recursos perseguint cànons inassolibles, sense deixar-nos espai per res més. Però el diumenge 3 de desembre trobarem el temps i el lloc per reflexion...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.