DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

T4Tapes Volume II Release Show

Rough Trade NYC
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade NYC is very excited to present a tape release show for the cassette compilation T4Tapes Vol. II with performances by Warm Wishes, One Hour Photo, and Spare Feelings on Friday, December 1st at 6:00pm.

This unique event celebrates the re******...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Warm Wishes

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.