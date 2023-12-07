DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Rainbow

Sleepwalk
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get your rebellion on with Black Rainbow, an all-inclusive indie, electro, + new wave dance party, at Sleepwalk on Thursday, 12/7 at 9pm. Black Rainbow was voted DoNYC's TopPicks in 2019 and 2021, with current residents DJ Mark Gertz, Supes Base, Rowynn Du...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

