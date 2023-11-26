DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ladies & Gentlemen - talk + showcase indipendenti

Bachelite cLab
Sun, 26 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il format del Bachelite cLab dedicato alla musica indipendente. Un incontro vero e proprio con gli artisti e la loro storia . Questa domenjca in occasione della Music Week civerranno a trovare Gala Liftflow, Ryan o' Conner, Aura, Mariachiara, Zona Griglia...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.