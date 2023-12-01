DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

This is Indie | Latte più

Lattepiù
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBrescia
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

💥 Il meglio della musica Indie italiana e del pop contemporaneo approda al LATTE + di Brescia!

Tutto il meglio della musica indie e del nuovo pop italiano, da Calcutta a Tananai, da Lazza a Liberato, dagli Arctic Monkeys ai Franz Ferdinand, passando da q...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

THIS IS INDIE

Venue

Lattepiù

Via Giuseppe Di Vittorio 38, 25125 Brescia Brescia, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.