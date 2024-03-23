Top track

Balaphonics - Demain dès l'aube

Balaphonics & Mary May

EMB Sannois
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le brassband francilien est disposé à vous faire goûter ses spécialités afro-funk, dans une fusion aussi détonante d’énergie que diverse dans ses ambiances. Cerise sur le gâteau : Balaphonics est accompagné de l’étoile montante de la scène Afro-Soul franci...

Tout public
Présenté par l'EMB Sannois

Lineup

Balaphonics, Mary May

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

