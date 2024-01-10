DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Redouane- Je m'appelle Marseille

Miami Beach Bandshell
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Getting his start at the Jamel Comedy Club, Redouane Bougherabahe began to make a name for himself. He went on and played supporting roles in The School Life of Grand Corps Malade or more recently in The Villains. It is on stage that Redouane Bougheraba ma...

All ages
Presented by Silverprod USA

Lineup

Redouane Bougheraba

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

