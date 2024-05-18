DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cian Downing + guests

The Victoria
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Cian Downing and his fantastic backing band as they continue their emergence on the British indie scene with a headline show at the Victoria in Dalston, East London. Following the successful release of his second EP 'The Northside' in April 2023, Cian...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

