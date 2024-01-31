Top track

MF Tomlinson - A Long Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MF Tomlinson

Sneaky Pete's
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MF Tomlinson - A Long Day
Got a code?

About

MF Tomlinson is an Australian-born, London-based artist who, with his collaborators the MFs, crafts sonic worlds that draw upon acid folk, prog, jazz and ambient music - lying somewhere between Bill Callahan, Yo La Tengo, and Leonard Cohen. His second albu...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

MF Tomlinson

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.