En attendant Ana

Trabendo
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En attendant Ana au Trabendo à L'occasion de la sortie de leur nouveau single

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

En Attendant Ana

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

