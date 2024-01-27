DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

D-sturb, Geo

The Meadows
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

D-sturb, Geo

This is a 19+ event
Hard Dance NYC, The Kingsland Presents, & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

D-Sturb

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

