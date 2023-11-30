DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MIGUEL MARÔCO

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 30 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€11.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miguel Marôco (1999) é um cantautor e multi-instrumentista português. Finalizados os estudos de Piano na Escola de Música do Conservatório Nacional, inicia a sua carreira a solo com o lançamento do EP Noite, a participação na 55ª edição do Festival da Canç...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

