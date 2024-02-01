DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Novelty Island + J. Madden + Debris Discs

The Castle Hotel
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
Novelty Island is the project of Liverpool-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, Tom McConnell. McConnell grew up between Newcastle and Liverpool and takes inspiration from the pop music, surrealism and melancholy of the North.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Debris Discs, Novelty Island

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

