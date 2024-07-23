Top track

Sorriso (Milano Dateo)

Calcutta - Be Alternative Festival - Cosenza

Rendano Arena
Tue, 23 Jul 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsCosenza
€54.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

💥Be Alternative Festival 2024💥

🎙CALCUTTA in concerto

“Relax” Tour estivo 🏖

♿ Accessibilità Persone con Disabilità

Inviare mail attraverso il form https://dice.fm/contact per ricevere tutte le info.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Be Alternative Festival
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Calcutta

Venue

Rendano Arena

Piazza XV Marzo, Piazza XV Marzo, Cosenza, Cosenza 87100, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

