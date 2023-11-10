DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hackney Reggae Festival Reunion Party

The Hackney Social
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The legendary Rampage Sound are back like they never left!

Already feelin’ those savage winter blues? Don't worry, we got a solution: Hackney Reggae Festival Reunion, reminding us of sunnier days!

The largest sound system at Carnival, you already KNOW Ra...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Hackney Social.

Lineup

Rampage Sound

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

