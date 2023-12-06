Top track

HTMLJONES INC AZN SZN

The George Tavern
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The freshest new British Asian music from drill to pop to experimental - hear the sound of the 2030s TODAY.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by HTMLJones

Lineup

Love Trapezium

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

