Focus

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 17 Aug 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50

Event information

The band from the 60’s that just keeps giving. Featuring Thijs Van Leer, Pierre Van Der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet, Focus return to European concert stages during 2023/24. Fresh from the studio where they are recording their eagerly awaited ne...

This is a 14+ event
TVs Over presents...

Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

