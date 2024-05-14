Top track

Hurray For The Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 14 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10

Hurray For The Riff Raff - RHODODENDRON
About

Alynda Segarra was born and raised in the Bronx, which they left at the age of seventeen, running away from everything and everyone they knew, hopping freight trains or hitchhiking across the country in the company of a band of street urchins. Segarra move...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

