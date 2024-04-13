Top track

Ana Tijoux - Tania

Ana Tijoux

Village Underground
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rare London show for the Chilean rapper and her band playing tracks from her new album Vida.

Born in France during the exile of her parents from the military dictatorship in Chile. Ana is a Grammy-winning soloist, best known for her smooth flow and her po...

Presented by La Linea Festival .

Lineup

Ana Tijoux

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

