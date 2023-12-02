Top track

Kruder & Dorfmeister - Shakatakadoodub

Kruder & Dorfmeister 30 Anniversary | Milano

BASE Milano
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Siamo emozionati nell'annuciare la data italiana del tour di Kruder & Dorfmeister DJ Set per i 30 anni di vita del progetto. Rifaranno le hit dei loor mitici LP The K & D Sessions, G-Stoned e molti altri**,** data per gli amanti dell'elettornica da s******...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

