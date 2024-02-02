DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cipher, Endwell, Fail You, Bend the Knee

The Meadows
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cipher, Endwell, Fail You, Bend the Knee, Shoot da 5

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
No Covid-19 entry requirements

1
Cipher, Endwell, Fail You and 1 more

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

