DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amigo Buster y Stock en Madrid

Sala Vesta
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22

About

La banda madrileña Amigo Buster y la banda cántabra Stock, estarán el 13 de Enero en la sala Vesta de Madrid, presentando sus últimos trabajos de estudio.

Amigo Buster acaba de terminar de girar con "Necesito algo más fuerte", su tercer disco, despidiéndo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Amigo Buster, Stock

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

