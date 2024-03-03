Top track

MALTY 2BZ - Bamba

Malty 2BZ

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 3 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.50

About

Après la sortie de son premier projet enfant de malheur, Malty 2Bz fait son grand retour plus déterminé que jamais. Son style et son charisme font de lui un artiste complet, aussi à l’aise au studio que sur scène. Ses morceaux sombres et puissants font de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

MALTY 2BZ

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

