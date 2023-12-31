DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BAMBA NYE

Rock Steady
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
From $49.35
About

Join the legendary DJ KASH for a One Time Special Edition of BAMBA: New Year's Eve in the Music Gallery / 2nd floor - of Rock Steady

No refunds.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Rock Steady.

Lineup

DJ KASH

Venue

Rock Steady

907 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

