DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Virgo : Momix | Carlala

Voûtes Virgo
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLUB VIRGO : MOMIX & CARLALA

Ce vendredi, on lance le Club Virgo, et ça promet d'être une soirée de folie !
On a invité Carlala et Momix pour mettre le feu.

On a concocté un mélange sonore dément au menu : de l'afro, du dancehall, du shatta, du baile f...

Club Virgo

Venue

Voûtes Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.