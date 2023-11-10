DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yonta Groove + La Crema

Cadavra
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22
About

Yonta Groove: Banda madrileña de funk y rock con versiones frescas e inesperadas. Kiko Aladro a la batería, Manuel Berenguer al bajo y coros, Javier Vaquerizo guitarra y voz, Carlos Aparicio al teclado, miguel Angel Pinedo al saxo y Majo Gayón voz principa...

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Yonta Groove, La Crema

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

